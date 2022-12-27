Via Breitbart:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued an “assessment tool” for teachers and school administrators to measure their commitment to “LGBTQ inclusivity” in their classrooms.

The tool asks leading questions about school personnel and their faithfulness to queer theory, including encouraging sexual education teachers to have gender neutral anatomy, referring to boys as “body with a penis” and girls as “body with a vagina.”

It pushes advocacy, membership in a school’s “Gay/Straight Alliance,” the social transitioning of children including use of facilities of the opposite sex, and decorating classrooms with LGBT propaganda.