Really, DHS?

DHS statement: “The border is not open, and we will continue to fully enforce our immigration laws.”

This comes as October and November just saw the highest migrant encounters ever recorded for an Oct/Nov & November saw at least 73,000 known gotaways in a single month. @FoxNews https://t.co/hVIblvm8ce

— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 27, 2022