Texas has bused over 15,900 migrants to sanctuary cities.

⁃ Over 8,900 to DC

⁃ Over 4,900 to NYC

⁃ Over 1,500 to Chicago

⁃ Over 630 to Philadelphia

We’re providing relief to local communities overwhelmed by President Biden’s open border policies.

— Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) December 27, 2022