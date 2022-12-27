Via DW:

Director James Cameron cut ten full minutes from his latest film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” — which still clocks in at a lengthy three hours and 12 minutes — because he was afraid that scenes featuring guns would “fetishize” firearms.

Cameron made the comments during an interview published by Esquire: Middle East, saying that he had struggled to find the line between preserving the film’s necessary action sequences and adding scenes that were more gratuitous and included firearms.

“I actually cut about 10 minutes of the movie targeting gunplay action. I wanted to get rid of some of the ugliness, to find a balance between light and dark,” he said. “You have to have conflict, of course. Violence and action are the same thing, depending on how you look at it. This is the dilemma of every action filmmaker, and I’m known as an action filmmaker.”

Keep reading…