Via Newsbusters:

The View is on vacation until 2023 but co-Host Whoopi Goldberg has still managed to get herself in hot water. In an interview with The Sunday Times of London over the weekend, Goldberg doubled down on her anti-Semitic revisionist history about the motive of the Holocaust, falsely suggesting it wasn’t about race and, and claiming European Jews easily could have evaded the Nazis because their skin wasn’t black.

In the interview, Goldberg tried to discount Nazi targeting of the Jews in the Holocaust as just a later addition to their murder list. “Remember who they were killing first. They were not killing racial; they were killing physical. They were killing people they considered to be mentally defective. And then they made this decision,” she told the interviewer.

Goldberg argued that, after being informed that the Nazis believed they were purging the world of inferior races, people should have stopped listening to them : “Yes, but that’s the killer, isn’t it? The oppressor is telling you what you are. Why are you believing them? They’re Nazis. Why believe what they’re saying?”