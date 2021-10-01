Via Rasmussen:

Revelations of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s involvement in social media censorship have raised voter concerns.

A new national telephone and online survey by Rasmussen Reports and Miranda Devine’s Laptop From Hell finds that 63% of Likely U.S. Voters believe Congress should investigate whether the FBI was involved in censoring information on social media sites. Only 22% oppose such an investigation, while 15% are undecided. (To see survey question wording, click here.)

Twitter has released files showing the FBI’s communications with the popular social media platform. Last week, Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, who is set to take over as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, voiced “serious concerns about how and why tech companies suppress, silence, or reduce the reach of certain political speech and speakers.”