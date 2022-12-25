#HappeningNow the second bus of migrants has arrived here in D.C. near VP Kamala Harris’ home. They are boarding another bus taking them to a church. Was just told by someone helping bring them to the church that this bus came from Texas: pic.twitter.com/Sp4upqz1yB

Via Daily Wire:

A flurry of buses dropped off dozens of migrants at the Washington, D.C., residence of Vice President Kamala Harris on a frigid Christmas Eve.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and other Republicans leading southern states have arranged the transport of thousands of migrants to liberal enclaves such as Chicago, New York City, Martha’s Vineyard, and Washington, D.C., in recent months to draw attention to the U.S.-Mexico border crisis.

With the temperature dipping into the teens, buses with approximately 50 migrants were expected to arrive late Saturday in front of the U.S. Naval Observatory, a source told CNN. A reporter with 7News, a local ABC affiliate, caught what he said was the third and final bus of the night, noting it came from Texas.

Keep reading…