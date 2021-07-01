Via JNS:

Victims of Palestinian terror are suing the Biden administration for awarding millions of dollars to the Palestinian Authority, which pays terrorists and their families.

The lawsuit, filed in a U.S. district court in Texas on Tuesday, contends that the Biden administration is in violation of the 2018 Taylor Force Act, which prohibited the executive branch from providing funds to the P.A. due to its practice of “pay-for-slay,” as “paying salaries to terrorists serving in Israeli prisons, as well as to the families of deceased terrorists, is an incentive to commit acts of terror.”

Taylor Force, a native of Lubbock, Texas, and a graduate of West Point, was murdered by a Palestinian terrorist in 2016 while visiting Israel.

Listed as plaintiffs in the case are Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), Stuart and Robbi Force, Taylor Force’s parents, and Sarri Singer, a New York resident who was the victim of a 2003 Palestinian suicide bombing that killed 17 people.