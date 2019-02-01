Via DW:

The U.S. Census Bureau reported Thursday that California lost more residents than any other state this year, with over 300,000 people fleeing the state, marking the third consecutive year that California’s population declined.

California joined 17 other states this year that experienced a population decline, compared to 15 and D.C. in 2021. The bureau reported that California’s 39,029,342 population lost 343,230 residents primarily due to net domestic outmigration. However, the 0.3% population decrease did not match the 0.9% fall between 2020 and 2021.