Via Daily Wire:

During the race to be the Democrats’ nominee in 2020, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden engaged in several acrimonious exchanges before Harris’ campaign went down in flames.

But she is a black woman of Asian descent, and Biden — being the craven politician he is — picked her as his running mate.

Still, he has regularly expressed his displeasure with the spotlight-seeking Harris, and a new book says he dismissively calls her a “work in progress.”

In “The Fight of His Life,” a new book by author Chris Whipple that comes out January 17, Whipple says Biden was miffed when he heard that Harris’ husband, Douglas Emhoff, complained about some of the tasks assigned to the vice president, Politico reports.

