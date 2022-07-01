Via Fox News:

White House chief of staff Ron Klain privately lamented that Americans were more concerned about high gasoline and food prices than free pre-K and building new infrastructure, according to an upcoming book.

Klain’s comments came on Oct. 30, 2021, at the White House during a conversation with Chris Whipple, who recorded them in his forthcoming book “The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House.”

Fox News Digital obtained an advance copy of the book, which is set to go on sale on Jan. 17, 2023, nearly two years after President Biden took office. At the time of Klain’s remarks, Biden was working with lawmakers to pass his signature Build Back Better Act, a nearly $2 trillion social and climate spending package, but was forced to focus on increasing inflation and consumer prices.