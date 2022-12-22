Via Fox News:

The massive $1.7 trillion omnibus bill that was made public by federal lawmakers Tuesday includes a $750,000 earmark for a Los Angeles-based transgender Latina group that wants to “dismantle” the U.S. criminal justice system and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and inject “transgender history and discourse” into elementary schools, among other progressive initiatives.

The release of the bill, which spans 4,155 pages, came after negotiations between Senate Republicans and House and Senate Democrats. The sprawling package, which contains $858 billion in defense spending and $772.5 billion in non-defense discretionary spending, has to pass by the end of the week to avoid a partial government shutdown.

The bill, under “disclosure of earmarks and congressionally directed spending items,” directs $750,000 to the [email protected] (pronounced “trans Latina”) Coalition, which has local chapters in nearly a dozen states, for “workforce development programs and supportive services.”