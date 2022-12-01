Via Daily Wire:

The Drug Enforcement Administration said it seized enough fentanyl so far this year to kill every single American citizen.

In a press release Tuesday, the DEA said it had seized some 50.6 million fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl, along with more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder, with two weeks left in calendar year 2022. That amounts to more than 379 million lethal doses of fentanyl so far this year, more than enough to kill every single citizen of the United States. There are 333 million people in the United States, according to the Census Bureau.