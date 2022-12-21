Via Daily Mail:

A freelance film critic has been mercilessly mocked for accusing Avatar: The Way of Water of ‘cultural appropriation’, claiming director James Cameron only cast white actors to ‘cos play’ as aliens ‘of color’ in the blockbuster hit.

Freelance film critic Kathia Woods, who has contributed to Buzzfeed News and The Philadelphia Tribune, made the comments on Twitter.

‘At some point we gotta talk about the cultural appropriation of Avatar and white actors are cos playing as poc. It’s just a mess and so not necessary & no amount of visual effects/CGI is gonna erase that. Bad lace fronts/dry synthetic braids. Jesus fix it,’ she said.