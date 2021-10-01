Via Fox News:

Vice President Kamala Harris blamed Republicans for the border crisis during an interview with NPR on Monday and said they were unwilling to engage on the issue.

“And sadly, what we have seen in particular, I am sad to say, from Republicans in Congress is an unwillingness to engage in any meaningful reform that could actually fix a lot of what we are witnessing,” Harris told NPR.

Harris, who was tapped by President Biden to address the root causes of the border crisis and effectively became the “border czar” in 2021, told NPR that the White House plans to increase technology and provide more agents to help at the southern border.