Via Daily Wire:

The Taliban banned all women from universities in Afghanistan, the county’s Education Ministry said Tuesday.

A letter, shared on Twitter by a spokesman for the ministry, made the announcement after a meeting of the Taliban government, according to the Associated Press.

“You are all informed to immediately implement the mentioned order of suspending education of females under further notice,” said the letter to government and private universities, per DW News.

The Taliban already effectively banned girls from secondary education once the group retook control of Afghanistan last year following the withdrawal of U.S. military forces from the country.