Via Daily Wire:

The Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration on Monday from lifting Title 42.

The statute, which gives commanders-in-chief the power to shut down immigration as an emergency action to keep communicable diseases out of the United States, was last used by former President Donald Trump in reaction to the COVID outbreak. Families seeking asylum had filed a lawsuit which led to a federal judge ordering the Biden administration to lift Title 42 by Wednesday.

An order from Chief Justice John Roberts stayed the ruling of the lower court.