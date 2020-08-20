Via Daily Caller:

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called for a “Church-style investigation” into past abuses performed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

McCarthy vowed to enable a “Church-style investigation” into the agencies that allegedly became a “political arm” to Twitter, Facebook and other Big Tech platforms in connection to the Hunter Biden laptop story.

The phrase “Church-style” refers the U.S. Senate’s Select Committee to Study Governmental Operations with Respect to Intelligence Activities, which was formed in 1975 to investigate suspected abuses by the CIA, FBI, National Security Agency (NSA) and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and was chaired by Democratic Sen. Frank Church of Idaho.