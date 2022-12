Via Daily Wire:

Avowed leftist Sean Penn has a strong position when it comes to unvaccinated people and how they should behave.

The 62-year-old actor recently made his feelings known while speaking with Extra. When asked by the interviewer how he felt about “anti-vaccine rhetoric,” Penn replied, “It’s a cowardice of conviction. I think that it is an unwillingness to engage in a culture of common sense. That at this point, it seems criminal to me, actually.”