Via Newsbusters:

According to a Fox News poll released late Thursday evening, voters in both parties support an investigation by the Justice Department into Hunter Biden’s business dealings with foreign governments.

According to Fox News Digital, “Recent revelations about social media companies tamping down the story in the run-up to the 2020 election have not changed voters’ opinions — just as many feel it is important to investigate Hunter Biden now as they did this past August.”

“Nearly three-quarters of voters (72%) think it is important for the Justice Department to investigate the younger Biden’s business dealings with foreign governments — unchanged from the 72% who felt that way in August,” a Fox poll found. “That includes majorities of Republicans (88%), independents (74%), and Democrats (54%).”