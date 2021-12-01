Via DW:

President Joe Biden offered Africa $55 billion over the next three years this week as he claimed that the U.S. would become more involved on the continent.

The remarks from Biden came during a dinner between U.S. and African leaders in Washington, D.C., the first such summit in eight years.

Biden mentioned slavery during the dinner, saying, “We remember the stolen men and women and children who were brought to our shores in chains, subjected to unimaginable cruelty.”

“My nation’s original sin was that period,” he continued. “We honor their descendants, who our generations have — for generations have helped build this country and propel it to higher heights, leading the charge, blazing new trails, and forging a better future for everyone in America.”