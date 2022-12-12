Cambridge Dictionary just dropped a new definition of "woman." pic.twitter.com/qDb17DJP5H
— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 12, 2022
Via Daily Wire:
The Cambridge Dictionary recently updated its definitions of “man” and “woman” to include people whose gender identity doesn’t correspond with their biological sex.
The definition of “man” in the online version includes a second meaning: “an adult who lives and identifies as male though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.”