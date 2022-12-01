Via Daily Wire:

A Norwegian woman could spend up to three years in prison for saying that men are not able to be lesbians.

On November 17, Tonje Gjevjon was told that she was being investigated by the police over hate speech because of a Facebook post that criticized men who said they were lesbians.

Gjevjon is a lesbian artist who has faced intense pushback for standing up for women. In her post, she also criticized transgender activists who try to prosecute women who are against gender ideology.

