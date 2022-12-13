Via Daily Mail:

More than 1,000 migrants streamed across the southern border into Texas on Sunday night in a dire indication of the chaos to come when Title 42 comes to an end in just nine days.

The group from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua – possibly the largest in history – ran across the Rio Grande into El Paso, where local officials are releasing hundreds of migrants back onto the streets and border officials are bracing for a surge in crossers.

Footage shows the migrants wading through the water carrying belongings and then waiting in line on the river’s bank to be processed by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials.