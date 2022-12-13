Via Daily Wire:

The New York Times named Senator-Elect John Fetterman (D-PA) as one of the “most stylish” people of 2022, and the internet has opinions about it.

The incoming senator certainly made headlines for his non-traditional look. Fetterman was known for playing up his “everyman” persona by always wearing hooded sweatshirts, Carhartt gear, and athletic shorts, even in formal situations.

The list included newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson along with Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff, and Representative Ayanna Pressly (D-MA).