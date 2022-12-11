Via Newsbusters:

Elon Musk said Twitter acted as an “activist machine” for the Democratic Party during the 2020 election.

The New York Post reported Saturday that while Musk defended the FBI as an institution overall, on the other hand, he noted that Twitter colluded with the bureau at the behest of the Democratic Party and then-presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“With rare exception, the FBI seems to want to do the right thing, but there is no question that Twitter operated as a Democratic Party activist machine,” Musk tweeted.

