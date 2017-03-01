Via DW:

Deportations of illegal aliens convicted of or arrested for crimes have declined massively under the Biden administration in recent years, according to a new report.

The report, from the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), said that there was a 71% decline in removals of illegal aliens who had been arrested for a crime under Biden and a substantial decrease in the removal of convicted felons. […]

During President Joe Biden’s first nine months in office, only 16,351 individuals were removed after being arrested compared to nearly 56,000 during the same period in 2019 under former President Donald Trump.