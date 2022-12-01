Via Iran International:

Dead worried about their fate in case of a revolution in Iran, the Islamic Republic’s officials have started looking for safe havens, especially Venezuela, their close ally.

Western diplomatic sources told Iran International that the Islamic Republic has started negotiations with its Venezuelan allies to ensure they’d offer asylum to regime officials and their families should the situation worsen, and the possibility of a regime change increases.

According to these sources, a delegation of four high-ranking regime officials visited Venezuela in mid-October for negotiations to ensure that the Caracas government would grant asylum to high-ranking officials and their families in case “the unfortunate incident” happens.