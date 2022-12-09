Via Newsbusters:

Why is the left so hyper focused on killing babies?

On December 8, Senate Democrats introduced the “Reproductive Health Travel Fund Act” to dedicate funding for women who “need” to travel out of state for abortions. The bill was introduced by Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) and Patty Murray (D-Wa.) – two women I can assure you will NOT be needing to travel for abortions anytime soon. […]

The bill would authorize $350 million annually between fiscal years 2023 to 2027 in organization grants to cover the travel costs for women who want abortions but live in states where abortion is illegal. The money would also cover things like lodging, childcare, meals and even translation services.

Keep reading…