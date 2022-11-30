Via Newsbusters:

Leave it to leftist rags like Fortune magazine to target older Americans to insulate President Joe Biden’s disastrous economic policies from blame for the ongoing inflation struggle.

The magazine published a condescending Nov. 30 story with a ridiculous headline: “Aging boomers are making it harder to tame inflation—and there are no quick solutions in sight.” Fortune complained about “fewer older Americans handing over your fast food order or working part-time at the local grocery store” before dipping deeper in the toilet of brazen elitism. “

Those missing workers are not just causing the ‘help wanted’ signs to linger, but are actually making it harder to tame sky-high inflation levels,” Fortune spewed.

