Via Daily Wire:

The Associated Press Stylebook sets the usage and grammatical format for hundreds of news agencies, laying out style and terms in an alphabetized book several hundred pages long.

So it matters when the stylebook makes a substantive change. This week, the journalist’s bible forbade the use of the phrase “late-term abortion,” which drew swift rebuke as politically motivated.

“Do not use the term ‘late-term abortion,’” the stylebook said in a post on Twitter. “The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists [ACOG] defines late term as 41 weeks through 41 weeks and 6 days of gestation, and abortion does not happen in this period.”

