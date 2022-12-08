Via Fox News:

Prosecutors in Los Angeles County will now have to weigh the effects charging decisions will have on the immigration status of suspects and are encouraged to seek diversion programs to help avoid deportations, according to a new directive.

The policy from District Attorney George Gascon is another in a long list of progressive measures to overhaul how justice is sought in the nation’s largest district attorney’s office.

According to the policy, which was obtained by Fox News, alternatives to criminal convictions should be considered, such as avoiding charging for criminal enhancements, which can significantly increase one’s prison sentence, “that would turn an otherwise immigration neutral offense into an immigration damaging one.”

