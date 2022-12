Meet Brittney Griner & Marine Paul Whelan.

Both Americans.

Both were convicted in Russian courts on dubious charges.

Both serving multi-year sentences in Russian prison.

Brittney hates America

Paul served America

Guess which one Biden traded a terrorist to free?

Semper fi Paul pic.twitter.com/tuP1R6AZpf

— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 8, 2022