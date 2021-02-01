Via Daily Wire:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were awarded the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award in New York City Tuesday night for their work on exposing “structural racism” in the British royal family.

The couple attended the awards ceremony in Manhattan just ahead of their new docuseries, “Harry & Meghan” premiering on Netflix on December 8, and Harry’s upcoming memoir “Spare,” which is scheduled to be released in January. […]

“They went to the oldest institution in U.K. history and told them what they were doing wrong, that they couldn’t have structural racism within the institution; that they could not maintain a misunderstanding about mental health,” Kennedy said.

“Few would have the courage to question their colleagues, family and community about the power structure they maintained, and this is what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have done,” she continued.