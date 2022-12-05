This English teacher has solid anti-Western impulses. However, to truly decolonize her language and undermine white supremacy, she needs to stop speaking English and deliver this message exclusively with simian grunts, groans, and moans. https://t.co/m6AWiMOdke

Yes, grammar is now racist.

OROVILLE, Calif. (CITC) — A California English teacher is facing criticism after she reportedly posted a video to social media claiming “white supremacy runs deep” in U.S. public schools, and cited “arbitrary” grammar and writing rules as examples of rules “created by Westerners.”

Oroville High School’s Marta Shaffer apparently runs a TikTok account named @ShafferLovesToRead with over 13,000 followers. One video from that account was singled out by the popular Twitter account @LibsofTikTok. The TikTok account has gone private following @LibsofTikTok’s posting.

“English teacher says that grammar and writing rules are based in white supremacy so she tries to undermine it in her classroom,” @LibsofTikTok wrote in its caption of the post, featuring a reupload of the offending video.

