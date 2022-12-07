Via Daily Caller:

The House Ethics Committee is investigating Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the committee announced Wednesday in a press release.

“Pursuant to House Rule XI, clause 3(b)(8)(A), and Committee Rules 17A(b)(1)(A), 17A(c)(1), and 17A(j), the Acting Chairwoman and Acting Ranking Member of the Committee on Ethics have jointly decided to extend the matter regarding Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, which was transmitted to the Committee by the Office of Congressional Ethics on June 23, 2022,” it said in a statement.

The committee did not reveal what it is investigating Ocasio-Cortez for, in accordance with its rules.