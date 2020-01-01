Via Fox News:

Environmental activists Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duch and Duchess of Sussex, were seen this week disembarking from a private jet at a New York City-area airport.

The couple was photographed exiting the aircraft at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City before greeting several people awaiting their arrival and entering a nearby SUV. Prince Harry and Markle are outspoken climate activists and have implored people to alter their lifestyle choices to account for potential environmental impacts.

“There is a ticking clock to protect our planet — with climate change, the deterioration of our natural resources, endangerment of sacred wildlife, the impact of plastics and microplastics, and fossil fuel emissions, we are jeopardizing this beautiful place we call home — for ourselves and for future generations,” the pair said in joint social media post in 2019. “Let’s save it. Let’s do our part.”