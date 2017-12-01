Via Daily Wire:

A hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, is being threatened by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) with a possible complaint to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights unless it performs transgender surgeries.

The warning comes as Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare paused the surgery planned for 19-year-old Chris Evans, whom the ACLU claims is suffering from gender dysphoria.

“In recent weeks, some care providers voiced questions about patients receiving gender affirming procedures at a facility affiliated with our health system,” said Rachel Powers, a spokeswoman for the hospital. “This resulted in a temporary pause to review current practices.”

The ACLU claims that this pause could be a violation of federal law.

Keep reading…