Because being white is a bad thing.

Via Fox News:

A University of Chicago course focusing on the “problem of Whiteness” sparked outrage on social media after one of the university’s students took to Twitter to share his concerns.

“Since I began college a year ago, I’ve documented all the anti-white hatred I’ve seen on campus. Without a doubt, this is the most egregious example,” sophomore Daniel Schmidt tweeted on Nov. 1.

The course was set to “[examine] the problem of whiteness through an anthropological lens, drawing from classic and contemporary works of critical race theory,” according to the course description.

“Critical race theorists have shown that whiteness has long functioned as an ‘unmarked’ racial category, saturating a default surround against which non-white or ‘not quite’ others appear as aberrant,” the description said. “This saturation has had wide-ranging effects, coloring everything from the consolidation of wealth, power and property to the distribution of environmental health hazards.