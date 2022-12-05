Via Daily Wire:

Several months after former Senate staffer Tara Reade accused Joe Biden of sexual assault, the Department of Justice (DOJ) issued a subpoena to Twitter demanding personal information on her accounts, including credit card or bank account numbers.

The subpoena was only recently revealed by the Daily Caller, which obtained emails and documents relating to the incident showing the DOJ asked Twitter to testify in front of a grand jury on December 16, 2020, to provide “all subscriber information” for Reade’s accounts. The information was requested of two accounts belonging to Reade, including @ReadeAlexandra and @TaraMcCabe. […]

Reade told the Caller that she didn’t “know why” the DOJ requested the information.

“Other than coming forward about Joe Biden, there would be no reason for them to do that,” she told the outlet.