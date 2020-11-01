Via DW:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) holds a 20-point lead over former President Donald Trump for the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential primary, according to a new poll from Marquette University Law School.

The poll found that DeSantis has gained ground on President Joe Biden, moving from being down nine points at the start of 2022 to being tied with the president now, 42-42.

Trump trails Biden by 10 points, the poll found, a gap that grew by two points since the start of 2022.

When Republicans and Republican-leaning independents were asked who they would prefer for the party’s 2024 nominee, DeSantis beat Trump by 20 points, 60 to 40.