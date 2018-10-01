Via Daily Wire:

A Catholic bishop in Texas slammed Democrat Hillary Clinton on Friday after the twice-failed presidential candidate compared the abortion debate in the U.S. to Russian soldiers raping women in Ukraine.

At the Women’s Voice Summit held at the Clinton Presidential Center in Arkansas on Friday, Clinton went on to say America was like Sudan and Afghanistan with regard to abortion. […]

“This struggle is between autocracy and democracy from our country to places we can’t even believe we’re being compared to,” she added.

Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas, responded to Clinton’s remarks by encouraging people to ignore her.

“Please, please don’t listen to this evil woman,” Strickland tweeted. “Her lies and immorality need to be silenced for the good of humanity.”