Hillary Clinton joined PBS’s Amanpour and Company on Thursday to preview the Clinton Presidential Center’s upcoming summit on the status of women’s rights around the world. For the former Secretary of State, the state of women’s rights in Iran, in Afghanistan under the Taliban, and in Ukraine where Russian soldiers use rape as a weapon is analogous to Arkansas, where pro-lifers run the state government. For host Christiane Amanpour, this was a completely normal thing to say.

Amanpour began the interview by asking Clinton her thoughts on the “unfinished business” of women’s rights.

This led Clinton to proclaim that much progress has been made, “But we are also in a period of time where there is a lot of pushback and much of the progress that has been, I think, taken for granted by too many people is under attack. Literally under attack in places like Iran or Afghanistan or Ukraine where rape is a tactic of war, or under attacks by political and cultural forces in a country like our own when it comes to women’s health care and bodily autonomy.”