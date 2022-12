Gee, I wonder who he’s talking about…

OBAMA: "We all know some folks in our lives who — we don’t wish them ill will. They say crazy stuff & we’re all like, ‘Well, you know, Uncle Joe, you know what happened to him.’ They're part of the family but you don't give them serious responsibilities."pic.twitter.com/4cl6Ibmuro

— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 2, 2022