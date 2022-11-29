Via Newsbusters:

Elon Musk says the fight for free speech against one-sided censorship is “a battle for the future of civilization.”

If civilization is to survive, Musk said that free speech must be a top priority not just for the United States, but for all countries around the world.

“This is a battle for the future of civilization,” he tweeted Monday. “If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all that lies ahead.”

The declaration came after he announced that internal files detailing Twitter’s intentional suppression of free speech will soon be made public. The files could potentially include information on the 2020 Hunter Biden laptop scandal.

