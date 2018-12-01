Via DW:

House Democrats on Wednesday elected New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries — who has repeatedly painted conservatives as racists — as their leader, making him the successor to Nancy Pelosi, who led the House Democrats for decades and served as speaker when her party was in the majority.

Jeffries’ leftist rhetoric over the years has included saying of Kyle Rittenhouse, “Lock up Kyle Rittenhouse and throw away the key,” prompting Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) to fire back, “If this isn’t proof that the Democrat Party has largely departed from American principles of neutrally applied justice and the right of self-defense, then I don’t know what is.”