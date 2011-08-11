Via Daily Caller:

The Biden administration refused to condemn China’s draconian COVID-19 lockdown policies Monday, even as the Communist Party’s pandemic regime has spurred massive protests across the country.

General Secretary Xi Jinping has championed a “Zero COVID” lockdown strategy that aims to completely eliminate the virus from Chinese society, but also required severe, weeks-long isolation periods that reportedly saw people throw themselves from high-rise buildings in attempt to escape quarantine and authorities welding apartment entrances shut. Thousands of people in cities across the country rose up on Friday in protests that quickly morphed from expressions of dissatisfaction with the Zero COVID policy to rage against the authoritarian regime, according to media reports and videos on social media.

However, the Biden administration has refused to condemn the repressive lockdown policies or China’s response to the protest movement, even after the Daily Caller News Foundation reached out multiple times.

