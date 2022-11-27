Via Daily Caller:

Iran’s state media called for the United States to be ousted from the World Cup after the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) altered the country’s flag on its social media platforms ahead of their Nov. 29 match, removing the Islamic emblem in support for protesters in Iran Sunday.

“By posting a distorted image of the flag of the Islamic Republic of #Iran on its official account, the #US football team breached the @FIFAcom charter, for which a 10-game suspension is the appropriate penalty. Team #USA should be kicked out of the #WorldCup2022, Iran’s state media Tasnim news tweeted.

The country’s soccer federation stated that by removing the “symbol of Allah” from the Iranian flag, the United States offended “the dignity” of Iran, according to The Guardian.