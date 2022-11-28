Apparently nobody told her Volkswagen was founded by the Nazis.

Via Daily Wire:

Leftist actress Alyssa Milano was mocked over the weekend for revealing that she gave up her Tesla because of “white supremacy” and instead purchased an electric Volkswagen, a car company that was founded by the Nazis.

“I gave back my Tesla. I bought the VW ev. I love it,” Milano tweeted. “I’m not sure how advertisers can buy space on Twitter. Publicly traded company’s products being pushed in alignment with hate and white supremacy doesn’t seem to be a winning business model.”

Volkswagen was created in 1937 when the German government, under control of the Nazi Party, formed the state-owned company, History reports. The company was operated by the Nazi organization German Labor Front.

