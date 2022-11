Via Fox News:

The higher cost of living right now is making many Americans question whether they’ll be able to afford the traditional Thanksgiving dinner this year.

One in five Americans doubt that they’ll have enough money to cover the costs of the usual Thanksgiving meal this year, according to the study by Personal Capital.

The survey found that young people with limited incomes may be celebrating a “friendsgiving” this Thanksgiving — featuring pizza, not turkey, as a top choice.